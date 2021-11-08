Advertisement

Lashanna Charlton murder trial likely far off

File photo of LaShanna Charlton
File photo of LaShanna Charlton(Source: WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lashanna Charlton, who’s accused of murdering her teenage daughter, Treyanna Summerville, was back in St. Lawrence County Court Monday, but a trial date is likely far off.

The judge set another pretrial conference for Charlton on February 18.

Before then, Charlton will undergo a psychiatric exam at the request of prosecutors.

The defense plans to use evidence of mental disease or defect at trial. There are also thousands of pages of discovery for the defense to go through.

Judge Tatiana Coffinger said it would be a “fool’s errand” at this point to set a trial date.

Charlton faces charges of murder, manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child after her daughter was found dead at their Gouverneur home in July of 2020.

Charlton is accused of subjecting Summerville to “prolonged physical abuse.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews were called to the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion Saturday evening just...
Whistle Stop Tavern catches fire Saturday evening
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Fatal Car Crash
Carthage woman dies in SUV rollover Saturday night
The owner of the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion says the structure is likely a...
Whistle Stop Tavern owner hopes to rebuild after Saturday night blaze
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she voted against the infrastructure package,...
Stefanik rejects Biden’s infrastructure plan

Latest News

The DOT has put up billboards to help find snow plow operators
State in need of snow plow operators
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on infrastructure bill, mental health facility & mountain climbers
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg prison set to be closed in March
After being mostly absent for close to 20 months, Canadian license plates were spotted in...
Canadian travelers return to north country after border reopens