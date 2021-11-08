Lashanna Charlton murder trial likely far off

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lashanna Charlton, who’s accused of murdering her teenage daughter, Treyanna Summerville, was back in St. Lawrence County Court Monday, but a trial date is likely far off.

The judge set another pretrial conference for Charlton on February 18.

Before then, Charlton will undergo a psychiatric exam at the request of prosecutors.

The defense plans to use evidence of mental disease or defect at trial. There are also thousands of pages of discovery for the defense to go through.

Judge Tatiana Coffinger said it would be a “fool’s errand” at this point to set a trial date.

Charlton faces charges of murder, manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child after her daughter was found dead at their Gouverneur home in July of 2020.

Charlton is accused of subjecting Summerville to “prolonged physical abuse.”

