Law requires dealers to sell used cars with working airbags

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A new law will prohibit used car dealers in New York from selling vehicles that don’t have working airbags.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday she has signed the bill into law.

It’s named after 18-year-old Anthony Amoros, a Rockland County resident who died in a crash in 2013 while driving a car without airbags.

The state Legislature passed the bill in June.

It takes effect in 90 days, and will require will require dealers to give buyers documentation showing the vehicle has an airbag and a readiness indicator light that shows it is functioning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.