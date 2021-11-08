Lois R. Frears, 91, of Watertown

Lois R. Frears, 91, Watertown, formerly of Michigan, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center on Saturday, November 6, 2021 after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lois R. Frears, 91, Watertown, formerly of Michigan, passed away at Samaritan Medical Center on Saturday, November 6, 2021 after a brief illness.

Lois was born on June 5, 1930 in Brantford, Ontario, the daughter of William and Violet (Yates) Roy.

She graduated from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario with her Bachelor’s degree in Education and later obtained a Master’s degree from Michigan State University. Lois worked as a physical education teacher before becoming a middle school counselor at the East Lansing School District in Michigan. Upon her retirement, Lois moved to Florida, where she became a successful real estate agent. After the death of her second husband, she then moved to the Watertown area to be near her family.

Lois was predeceased by her first husband, Robert C. Frears, and her second husband, Kenneth Leeb. She is also predeceased by a brother, Hedley Roy.

She is survived by two sons; Mark (Cynthia) Frears, Dallas, Texas, and Tom (Kathleen) Frears, Dexter, New York. Lois also has five grandchildren; Matthew (Rachel) Frears, Jacob (Shayley) Frears, Nickolas (Heather) Frears, Brett Frears, and Delaney Frears.

Lois loved her family cottage on Big Rideau Lake, where she had many wonderful memories and adventures with her sons and their families. Her hobbies included hiking, boating, and canoeing.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private family service will held at a later date.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 139 Gotham Street Watertown, NY 13601.

