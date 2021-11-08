Advertisement

Robert Francis Roach, 88, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mr. Roach passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Robert Francis Roach, age 88, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 1:00PM at the Macomb Wesleyan Church with Pastor Gloria Strong officiating. Robert will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Spring next to his wife, Carol, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Roach passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, NY.

Robert is survived by his son, Michael Roach and his fiancé, Debbie Deloney, of Ogdensburg, NY; three siblings, Gerald Roach of Syracuse, NY, Janet Finnegan of Colorado Springs, CO and Kathleen Ramie and her husband, Donald, of Ogdensburg, NY as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert is predeceased by his wife, Carol Roach; a sister-in-law, Irene Roach; and a brother-in-law, James Finnegan.

Robert was born on June 17, 1933, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Francis Harold and Agnes Elizabeth (Wolstenholme) Roach. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. Robert later enlisted in the United States Army in 1954 where he served for three years prior to his honorable discharge. He married Carol Ann Burgess on June 21, 1969, at Notre Dame Church with The Rev. Joseph P. Trombley officiating. She predeceased him on May 28, 2007. Mr. Roach was employed by Cleveland Container and later worked for Ogdensburg City Department Public Works until his retirement in June of 1995, after 27 years of service. Robert enjoyed flowers, planting them specifically, and doing odds and ends around the house. Donations may be made in Robert’s memory to St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

