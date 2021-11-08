Advertisement

Roberta A. Culver, 85, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Roberta A. Culver, 85, a longtime resident of the Old Potsdam-Parishville Road passed away on November 5, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Roberta was born January 22, 1936 in Pecksville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Richard and Isabelle Mayne.  She attended Johnson School and graduated from Scranton Lackawanna High School in 1953.  Roberat than worked as a secretary in Scranton and later as a telephone operator for Bell in Harrisburg.  She married Paul R. Culver of Savannah, New York on November 29, 1958 at the Lutheran Church in Archbald, Pennsylvania.  He predeceased her on April 12, 1998.

Roberta was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family.  In 1979, she and her husband opened Family Fabrics on Market Street in Potsdam operating until 1992.  In 1984, they bought the Fabric Bazaar in Massena operating that location until 2007.

First and foremost, she had a great love for Jesus which was evident as she loved to help others and enjoyed the wonderful gift of hospitality.  Roberta had several interests including sewing, knitting, cooking, decorating, and reading.  She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and family and socializing with her friends of the Red Hatters.  She was a member of the Potsdam Church of the Nazarene.

Roberta is survived by children, Dale and Sandy Culver of Potsdam, Donna and Kevin Genaway of Potsdam, and David and Angel Culver of Massena; her grandchildren and spouses, Courtney and Burt Chevier, Ashley and Tyler Keleher, Kenneth and Kaitlyn Genaway, Anthony Culver, and Faith Culver; her great grandchildren, Burt IV, Tristian, Madison, and Austyn Chevier, Paisley and Teagan Keleher, and William Genaway; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, David and Richard Mayne and her sister, Janice O’Connor.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Potsdam Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bud Leach, officiating on Sunday, November 14th at 12:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donation to the Parishville Fire and Rescue.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

