Shirley A. Carr, 81, of Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Shirley A. Carr, age 81, of Rensselaer Falls, will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 3:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, 515 Caroline Street, Ogdensburg with Rev. Martha Helmer officiating. Calling hours will be held from 1:00PM until the time of the service. Mrs. Carr passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley is survived by her three sons, Richard Carr (Tammy) of Ogdensburg, Michael Carr of Rensselaer Falls and Victor Carr (Lisa Hirsch) of Ogdensburg and seven grandchildren; Amanda Carr, Andrew Carr, Jordyn Carr, Hunter Carr, Jayden Carr, Logan Carr, and Lydia Carr, one great-granddaughter, Alexia Carlin and two great-grandsons Zayne Carr and Berkley Carr.

Mrs. Carr was born June 3, 1940 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late David L. and Jenny M. (Bouckler) Thomas. She was the youngest of twelve children. Mrs. Carr was predeceased by her brothers, Harvey, Bert, David F. (Dick), Allen, William (Alex), Darry, Fred, and sisters, Muriel Thomas, Aldena Clark, Mary Pike and a very special uncle Benson Thomas (Uncle Bee).

She married Mahlon S. Carr on May 12, 1967 in Dover Plains, NY. Shirley worked various places including Aleos cheese plant, in Heuvelton NY, Moongate Nursing Home in Canton NY as an aide, St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES as a teacher’s aide and in more recent years Flack’s Bus Lines (Laidlaw) as a bus monitor, and The Medicine Shop doing deliveries. She retired in 2002.

Mrs. Carr loved to go watch her grandsons play soccer, baseball, and basketball. She enjoyed going to see all her grandchildren’s musicals. Mrs. Carr and her husband, Mahlon, liked going to have school lunches with her granddaughter, Logan, and taking her to her swimming lessons. Mrs. Carr and her husband helped take care of their granddaughter, Logan (baby girl), until her husband got cancer a second time. Mahlon passed away October of 2019.

Shirley enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts, knitting, and crocheting. She loved to read and play cards with family and friends. Mrs. Carr and her husband, Mahlon, were very proud of all of their children and grandchildren.

Donations can be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center and Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11 Potsdam, NY 13676

