State in need of snow plow operators

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Winter is getting closer and state needs plow drivers to help keep north country roads clear.

New York’s Department of Transportation is looking to fill around 400 slots statewide before the first snowfall arrives.

“We’re always looking for mechanics, operators, and also engineers,” said Sean Hennessey, assistant commissioner, DOT.

As of July, the north country region had about 28 slots open for plow drivers. The DOT’s target number of drivers for the region is typically around 260.

The north country region covers Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties.

“The New York State DOT in the north country plows roughly 4,000 lane miles every time the snow flies. That’s enough miles to get you from here to Denver and back,” said Hennessey.

The DOT has even put up billboards to help find what it calls “road warriors.” You can find one on West Main Street in Watertown.

Hennessey says he’s confident the state will find the drivers and adds each region is prepared to help in other areas that need it.

“We will move snow fighters from Long Island to the north country if needed. But, generally speaking, we like to internalize that movement,” said Hennessey.

Jefferson County Highway Superintendent Jim Lawrence says the county has the plows and the drivers; it’s just waiting on the snow.

“We’re adept to handling the 540 miles of county roads we have and the numerous parking areas. We have great employees both with the townships and ourselves to handle whatever comes before us,” he said.

If you think you have what it takes to become a road warrior, you can find more information here.

