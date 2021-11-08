Ogdensburg prison set to be closed in March

OGDENBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg Correctional Facility is on the chopping block.

The state Department of Correction and Community Supervision (DOCCS) made that announcement Monday.

The prison is one of six scheduled to be closed on March 10.

The others are Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility, Willard Drug Treatment Campus, Southport Correctional Facility, Downstate Correctional Facility, and Rochester Correctional Facility.

When asked last month if prison closings were still on the table, Gov. Kathy Hochul said “that’s something that is absolutely on the table and we are looking at right now.”

Data reviewed by 7 News showed that the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility is at 36 percent capacity, the lowest of the north country’s four remaining prisons.

This would be the second north country prison to be closed within a year. The Watertown Correctional Facility was closed last March.

The state cites a declining prison population for the closings. DOCCS officials say the incarcerated population in state facilities is 31,469, a reduction of more than 12,700 inmates since January 1, 2020.

The Ogdensburg facility, a medium-security prison, has 158 people incarcerated out of a capacity of 557.

DOCCS officials say they don’t expect any layoffs and will give staff opportunities to transfer to other facilities. There are 268 people employed at Ogdensburg.

The closings, officials say, will save the state $142 million. Inmates in the prisons that are scheduled to be closed will be distributed among other facilities.

Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly is calling for more transparency in the decision-making process:

“The City of Ogdensburg is disappointed in Governor Hochul’s decision to close the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility. In her initial remarks upon being sworn-in after the resignation of Governor Cuomo, Governor Hochul promised to do business differently and increase transparency. The process for determining the priority order for closing prisons is not transparent, under either Governor, and the timing of these decisions remains in question as yet another dedicated group of Corrections Officers and Support Staff face the loss of jobs or reassignment out of the area as the holiday season approaches. As Mayor of Ogdensburg, I call on Governor Hochul to place this decision on hold, provide the decision matrix being used and meet with local officials to discuss the impacts to our local families and economy.”

Two of the prisons -- Ogdensburg and Moriah Shock Incarceration -- are in Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s district. She blasted the decision in a statement:

“New York Democrats, led by Kathy Hochul, have continued to undermine our law enforcement and make our communities less safe. Our brave Correctional Officers still put their lives on the line daily, even as crime across New York and violence in prisons have skyrocketed under failed Far-Left Democrat leadership. Now, Governor Hochul continues to undermine the rule of law by closing North Country prisons, which will devastate our region. Targeting multiple North Country prisons is an attack on the hardworking residents of the North Country. Nearly 300 Correctional officers and their families will be displaced. This decision is just one more example of Governor Hochul lurching to the left and completely punishing upstate New York. Governor Hochul must reverse course. New Yorkers deserve better.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.