Staying above average this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will build in tonight which will keep lows warmer than the past few nights.

This week will be rather nice as we have an area of high pressure in control of our weather which will be keeping us nice and warm most of the week.

Things start to change as we get to next weekend as a cold front pushes through. While we will see mainly rain a few snow flakes will mix in with the rain showers by Saturday night and Sunday.

