Sunday Sports: JCC men’s and women’s doubleheader against Hudson Valley

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a college basketball doubleheader Sunday afternoon at JCC, where the Cannoneers Men’s and Women’s teams hosted Hudson Valley.

In the late game, Coach Joe Vaadi’s men were in search of their 2nd straight win to open the 2021-22 season.

In the 1st half, Isiah Murphy drives to the tin for the hoop and the foul to put JCC on top by 3.

Then it was Murphy with a miss, but he gets his own rebound, hits and is fouled: JCC up by 1.

Then it was Murphy again. This time inside to Isiah Lemon for the lay-in as the Cannoneers expand their lead to 4.

Jeremiah Smith then drives the lane for the pretty finish to put JCC on top by 1.

Matthew Brown was fighting inside for the rebound and the putback, the Cannoneers on top by 1.

Off the inbounds, its Lemon to Brown for the bucket.

But Hudson Valley goes on to beat JCC by a final score of 84-75.

In the early game, Coach Tim Lamay’s women also were in search of their 2nd straight win as they hosted Hudson Valley.

Off the opening tip, Gabrielle Morley hits the short jumper to put the Lady Cannoneers up by 2.

Then it was Jessica Harris ripping yarn from the wing to tie the game at 4.

On the next possession, Emily Farrand goes hard to the tin for the hoop to put JCC up by 2.

Then it was Samantha Malbouf with the rebound and putback to put JCC up by 6.

Kalyna Bryant misses on the lay-in, but Hailey Cunningham is there for the follow as JCC rolls to a 76-35 win.

The Section 10 Girls’ Swimming Championship was hosted at Edwards Knox.

Canton was looking to continue its 10-year run.

Lots of very close finishes throughout the championship meet.

St. Lawrence Central’s Ella Bellinger won the 100 breaststroke by just 0.09 of a second over Canton 7th grader Kaitlyn Redfern and the 200 freestyle by just 2.2 seconds over Gouverneur’s Hailey Morrissiey.

Canton’s Alexis Stuntz won the 200 backstroke. She also won the 200 individual medley by just 1.2 seconds over the Larries’ McKenna Bowles.

However, Bowles would later go on to win the 100 butterfly by 2.5 seconds ahead of Canton’s Maya Thomas.

Potsdam’s Sina Lufkin captured the 50 freestyle by .14 of a second on Malone’s Maya Massaro.

Massaro later took top honors in the 100 freestyle, edging Lufkin by a half-second.

Canton Freshman Skyler Sanderson won the 500 freestyle by 1.1 seconds over Gouverneur’s Ella Impaglia.

In the relays, Malone won the 200 and 400 freestyle, while St. Lawrence Central won the 200 medley.

When all of the splash settled: With 296 points, Canton goes on to win its 119th straight Section X-NAC swim meet. St. Lawrence Central finished second at 213, followed by Malone 201, Massena 133, Gouverneur 124, Ogdensburg 114 and Potsdam 111.

Two area teams will be in search of Section 3 Football titles at the Carrier Dome this coming weekend.

The top seed Indian River Warriors will square off against Christian Brothers Academy on Friday night at 8 PM at the dome with a trip to the states on the line.

Indian River advanced to the title game with a 30-6 win over West Genesee on Friday night.

And in Class C, the 2nd seed General Brown Lions will meet top seed Skaneateles on Saturday at high noon with a trip to the states on the line.

The Lions advanced to the title game with a hard fought 14-7 win over Bishop Ludden on Saturday.

Sunday Sports Scores

Men’s Liberty League Soccer Championship

St. Lawrence 3, Ithaca 1

Women’s College Hockey

SUNY Oswego 4, SUNY Potsdam 4

