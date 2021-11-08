Advertisement

Wayne E. Ashley, 80, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Mr. Ashley passed away on November 6, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center after being stricken at home.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Wayne E. Ashley, 80, of Ogdensburg will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ogdensburgh Cemetery with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating.  Mr. Ashley passed away on November 6, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center after being stricken at home.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

He was born September 8, 1941, the son of Joseph and Violet (Law) Ashley. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy  and worked as a laborer for Diamond National and Corkin’s Roofing.  On September 2, 1963 he married the love of his love, Linda Beldock.  In his younger years, Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping.  He was a coin collector, liked watching wrestling on TV, and putting puzzles together.  Most of all, he loved spending time with family.

He is survived by his daughter, Pamela (Steven) Mills, his son, Christopher (Amy) Ashley, five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, sisters: Valerie Como and Violet Ashley; brothers:  Harold, Gene, Ronnie, Kevin, Joey and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Linda (2017), his parents, and brothers: Roger, Kneil, and Lincoln.

A special thank you from the family to his granddaughter, Tasha and her husband Ted, for being there for Wayne when others were unable to be.  It was much appreciated.

Donations in Wayne’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

