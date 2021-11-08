Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on infrastructure bill, mental health facility & mountain climbers

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in the House with bipartisan support. It now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature. North country Congresswoman voted against the bill, calling it a “radical agenda”:

If fixing roads and bridges is radical, then I’m radical.

Gregory Lucas

It’s a sure bet she’ll be taking credit for funding that flows into the district.

Dallas Corbin

Thank you, Elise. I knew we could count on you.

Linda Hunter

A new mental health urgent care is coming to Watertown. The facility will focus on mental health and addiction, be open 24/7, and no referrals or appointments will be necessary:

Oh, my goodness. This would be wonderful. It’s so needed!

Alex Melara Davies

Sounds like a step in the right direction. Hopefully this will turn into a catalyst for long term care.

Scott Arnold

A Lyons Falls family with children ages 6, 9 and 10, has climbed all 46 high peaks of the Adirondack mountains:

What a great commitment to exercise. Congratulations.

Ann OReilly

Having completed the 46 myself...I can appreciate this family’s commitment, inner strength and sense of accomplishment for tackling this feat.

Robert Paradis

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews were called to the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion Saturday evening just...
Whistle Stop Tavern catches fire Saturday evening
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Fatal Car Crash
Carthage woman dies in SUV rollover Saturday night
The owner of the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion says the structure is likely a...
Whistle Stop Tavern owner hopes to rebuild after Saturday night blaze
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she voted against the infrastructure package,...
Stefanik rejects Biden’s infrastructure plan

Latest News

The DOT has put up billboards to help find snow plow operators
State in need of snow plow operators
File photo of LaShanna Charlton
Lashanna Charlton murder trial likely far off
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg prison set to be closed in March
After being mostly absent for close to 20 months, Canadian license plates were spotted in...
Canadian travelers return to north country after border reopens