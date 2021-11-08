Your Turn: feedback on infrastructure bill, mental health facility & mountain climbers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in the House with bipartisan support. It now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature. North country Congresswoman voted against the bill, calling it a “radical agenda”:

If fixing roads and bridges is radical, then I’m radical.

Gregory Lucas

It’s a sure bet she’ll be taking credit for funding that flows into the district.

Dallas Corbin

Thank you, Elise. I knew we could count on you.

Linda Hunter

A new mental health urgent care is coming to Watertown. The facility will focus on mental health and addiction, be open 24/7, and no referrals or appointments will be necessary:

Oh, my goodness. This would be wonderful. It’s so needed!

Alex Melara Davies

Sounds like a step in the right direction. Hopefully this will turn into a catalyst for long term care.

Scott Arnold

A Lyons Falls family with children ages 6, 9 and 10, has climbed all 46 high peaks of the Adirondack mountains:

What a great commitment to exercise. Congratulations.

Ann OReilly

Having completed the 46 myself...I can appreciate this family’s commitment, inner strength and sense of accomplishment for tackling this feat.

Robert Paradis

