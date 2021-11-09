Advertisement

Academic All-Star: Dylan Bissonette

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dylan Bissonette is our first 7 News Academic All-Star of the school year.

The Brasher Falls senior is first in his class and has a GPA of 101.21, which is weighted for the advanced classes he takes.

Dylan is president of Student Council and Tri-M Music Honor Society. He’s also a member of the National Honor Society and FTC Robotics. He plays football, basketball, baseball, as well as the flute and piano.

He hasn’t picked a college yet but says he’ll likely major in computer science or software engineering.

Academic All-Star: Dylan Bissonette
