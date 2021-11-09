Arts All-Star: Kristen Crump

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Kristen Crump likes to draw still lives and loves surrealism, so she’s a big fan of Frida Kahlo and Salvador Dali.

The Brasher Falls senior is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

Art, she says, has helped her through the pandemic, “just focusing on that, not really paying any attention to what’s going on.”

She wants to study art in college to expand her painting and drawing. She thinks she might work in a museum someday.

