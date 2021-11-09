Advertisement

Black River man accused of raping girl multiple times

Trevor Harrell
Trevor Harrell(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Black River man faces multiple rape charges for allegedly assaulting a child over a 5-year period.

Watertown city police arrested 35-year-old Trevor Harrell of 121 West Street on the following charges:

  • 1 count of first-degree rape
  • 8 counts of second-degree rape
  • 8 counts of third-degree rape
  • 3 counts of predatory sexual assault against a child
  • 1 count of first-degree criminal sex act
  • 1 count of first-degree sexual abuse

Harrell allegedly committed numerous sexual acts on a girl from September of 2015 through May of 2020.

Police said the assaults began when she was 12-years-old and ended when she was 17.

Harrell is in the Jefferson County Jail awaiting arraignment.

