Black River man accused of raping girl multiple times

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Black River man faces multiple rape charges for allegedly assaulting a child over a 5-year period.

Watertown city police arrested 35-year-old Trevor Harrell of 121 West Street on the following charges:

1 count of first-degree rape

8 counts of second-degree rape

8 counts of third-degree rape

3 counts of predatory sexual assault against a child

1 count of first-degree criminal sex act

1 count of first-degree sexual abuse

Harrell allegedly committed numerous sexual acts on a girl from September of 2015 through May of 2020.

Police said the assaults began when she was 12-years-old and ended when she was 17.

Harrell is in the Jefferson County Jail awaiting arraignment.

