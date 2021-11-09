Black River man accused of raping girl multiple times
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Black River man faces multiple rape charges for allegedly assaulting a child over a 5-year period.
Watertown city police arrested 35-year-old Trevor Harrell of 121 West Street on the following charges:
- 1 count of first-degree rape
- 8 counts of second-degree rape
- 8 counts of third-degree rape
- 3 counts of predatory sexual assault against a child
- 1 count of first-degree criminal sex act
- 1 count of first-degree sexual abuse
Harrell allegedly committed numerous sexual acts on a girl from September of 2015 through May of 2020.
Police said the assaults began when she was 12-years-old and ended when she was 17.
Harrell is in the Jefferson County Jail awaiting arraignment.
