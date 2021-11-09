Boil water advisory issued for some in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Some Ogdensburg residents have to boil their water for a couple of days.

City Department of Public Works crews are installing a new valve in the 500 block of Covington Street.

Residents in that area are told to bring tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for a minute and then cool before using. If they don’t do that, they’re advised to use bottled water.

Once the installation is complete, the city will take water samples, make sure they’re okay, and then inform the public when the boil water advisory is lifted.

It’ll take 2 to 3 days.

