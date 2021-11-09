Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for some in Ogdensburg

Boil Water Advisory
Boil Water Advisory(MGN, Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Some Ogdensburg residents have to boil their water for a couple of days.

City Department of Public Works crews are installing a new valve in the 500 block of Covington Street.

Residents in that area are told to bring tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for a minute and then cool before using. If they don’t do that, they’re advised to use bottled water.

Once the installation is complete, the city will take water samples, make sure they’re okay, and then inform the public when the boil water advisory is lifted.

It’ll take 2 to 3 days.

More information

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg prison set to be closed in March
Matthew Christman pictured in March 2020
Ex-treasurer pleads guilty to stealing from Carthage Area Rescue Squad
The owner of the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion says the structure is likely a...
Whistle Stop Tavern owner hopes to rebuild after Saturday night blaze
COVID-19 Deaths
5 more COVID deaths, 416 new cases reported in tri-county area
A vacation camping spot in the Adirondacks burned down Saturday morning.
Watson vacation cabin a total loss following Saturday blaze

Latest News

Trevor Harrell
Black River man accused of raping girl multiple times
"I Voted" stickers
Voter turnout low in Watertown city races
The Thousand Islands Bridge saw a huge uptick in traffic coming from the north on Monday, the...
T.I. Bridge sees surge in southbound vehicles
One Day only, November 11
Veterans and Active Duty Military Get a Free Donut