Burgess steps down after 22 years at helm of South Jeff girls’ soccer

Terry Burgess is stepping down as coach of the South Jefferson girls' soccer team.
By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - One of the top soccer coaches in the north country is leaving his position, but not necessarily getting out of coaching altogether.

Terry Burgess has stepped down as coach of the South Jefferson girls’ varsity soccer team after a 22-year run.

Before that, he coached 21 years at Immaculate Heart Central. He put together a 462-258-70 mark over the 43 combined years.

Burgess’ comment on the move is short and sweet, but he is leaving the door open to return to coaching next year.

“I’ve been here 22 years and I’m looking to do something different next year, he said, “and we’ll see what happens with that next year.”

