Chad B. Cook, 41, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Chad B. Cook, 41, of Co. Rt. 32, passed away, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on March 10, 1980 at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, NY, he was a son of Bruce Ferguson Cook and Adeline “Lynn” A. Peters Cook and he attended Indian River Central School.

Chad worked for Meeks Farm, Evans Mills, NY and worked at drywall with his uncle Brent Cook.

He enjoyed snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Lynn and Garnet Goodenough, Evans Mills, NY; three sisters, Shannon L. Cook, Theresa, NY, Ashley Goodenough, Watertown, NY, Tina McGehee, Belton, TX; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Troy and Michelle Cook and Todd Cook, all of Depauville, NY; three nieces and three nephews, Payton Stone, Keila Kalk, Skylar Cook, Christopher Passage, Brandin Passage, Dillon Passage, Jenessa DeLeon; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

His father Bruce F. Cook passed away previously.

Calling hours will be 3-5 pm, Friday, November 12, 2021 at the funeral home. Family and friends will gather at the Evans Mills Fire Dept., 8615 LeRay Street, Evans Mills, NY, immediately following.

Donations may be made to the Evans Mills Fire Dept., PO Box 172, Evans Mills, NY 13637.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

