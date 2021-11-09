Advertisement

Chaumont residents still have time to weigh in on marijuana sales

File photograph of marijuana plants.
File photograph of marijuana plants.(Source: WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Chaumont residents who want recreational pot sales in the village still have a chance to have their voices heard.

Mayor Val Rust says the village adopted a local law opting out of the sales in October. That opened a 30-day window for people to put together a petition to challenge it.

That window closes after the village board meeting next Tuesday.

Rust shared why Chaumont is looking to opt out right now.

“We just didn’t really know the ins and outs as far as sales tax revenue, setting something up, zoning. There was quite a bit of questions as far as what we would have to do,” she said.

Town of Lyme residents voted on Election Day, to opt out of recreational marijuana sales in the town.

Rust says she wanted to do the same in Chaumont, but the village missed the deadline to get its law on the ballot.

