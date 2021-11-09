Dale R. Gilbert, 80, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Dale R. Gilbert, age 80, of Parishville, NY passed away at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY on November 6th. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam on Monday, November 15th at 2 pm with Rev. Patrick Ratigan.

Dale is survived by his brother Dean Gilbert Sr. of Saranac Lake, NY and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his brothers Walter, Lyndon, Gordon, Willard and Ronnie Gilbert and his sister in law Phyllis Gilbert.

Dale was born on March 21, 1941 in Parishville, NY to the late Isaac Gilbert and Ethel Stone. He attended Parishville schools. He worked for years at Lablaw’s grocery store in Potsdam, NY until becoming disabled.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on the family farm.

Condolences can be shared online @www.garnerfh.com.

