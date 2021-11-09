Advertisement

Dale R. Gilbert, 80, of Parishville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Dale R. Gilbert, age 80, of Parishville, NY passed away at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY on November 6th. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam on Monday, November 15th at 2 pm with Rev. Patrick Ratigan.

Dale is survived by his brother Dean Gilbert Sr. of Saranac Lake, NY and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his brothers Walter, Lyndon, Gordon, Willard and Ronnie Gilbert and his sister in law Phyllis Gilbert.

Dale was born on March 21, 1941 in Parishville, NY to the late Isaac Gilbert and Ethel Stone. He attended Parishville schools. He worked for years at Lablaw’s grocery store in Potsdam, NY until becoming disabled.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on the family farm.

Condolences can be shared online @www.garnerfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

File photograph of marijuana plants.
Chaumont residents still have time to weigh in on marijuana sales
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
More new cases of COVID, one new death, reported Tuesday
Allen Fisher
Ogdensburg man going to prison for assault
Chad B. Cook, 41, of Co. Rt. 32, passed away, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Samaritan Medical...
Chad B. Cook, 41, of Evans Mills
Candles
John W. “Jack” Scullen, 66, of Fulton

Obituaries

Pauline Marian Desormo Eno Morris passed away Saturday, November 6th at the Samaritan Medical...
Pauline Marian Desormo Eno Morris, 93, of Watertown
Harold “Herby” Richard Hill, 96, former Sergeant with the Lewis County Sherriff’s Office,...
Harold “Herby” Richard Hill, 96, of Harrisville
Damaged pickup truck resting against a utility pole in the town of Rodman
Pickup truck involved in crash in town of Rodman
Stephen A. Farney, 64, of Cherry Street, passed away on Monday morning, November 8, 2021 at...
Stephen A. Farney, 64, of Lyons Falls
Emily S. Ashline, age 31, of State Route 126, town of Croghan, died Saturday, evening November...
Emily S. Ashline, 31, of Croghan