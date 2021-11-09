Emily S. Ashline, 31, of Croghan

Emily S. Ashline, age 31, of State Route 126, town of Croghan, died Saturday, evening November 6, 2021 due to a motor vehicle accident. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Emily S. Ashline, age 31, of State Route 126, town of Croghan, died Saturday, evening November 6, 2021 due to a motor vehicle accident.

Emily was born on April 1, 1990 in Watertown, the daughter of Brian A. and Brenda K. (Branagan) Ashline. She graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School, the Class of 2008. She was working for The Arc in Turin, as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

Emily loved going to the beach, being with her family and friends, was an outdoors girl, enjoyed camping, 4 wheeling, and hunting with her dad, “his little girl”, they just got a buck on Friday, and field dressed it and had a good laugh. Emily, the “Selfie Queen”, loved life and lived life to the fullest.

She was a member of the Castorland Fire Department.

She is survived by her parents, Brian and Brenda of Carthage, her brother and sister-in-law, Tyler A. and Ariel Ashline, and her two nieces, Brinley and Rory all of Naumburg; her best bud, Axle; her step maternal grandmother, Rebecca Branagan; her best friend, Amber Hosmer; her aunts, uncles, and cousins from the Ashline and Branagan families.

She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Harlow and Delores Ashline, maternal grandparents, Herbert and Shirley Branagan, her cousins, Jerome Branagan and Mackenzie Chartrand.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday morning, November 13, 2021 with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Saturday afternoon, November 13th starting at 1:00 P.M. at the Castorland Fire Department. Food donations may be brought to the fire hall on Saturday morning starting at 9:00 A.M.

Memorials in Emily’s name may be made to: Castorland Fire Department, 5187 NY- 410, Castorland, NY 13620

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.