Advertisement

Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic

FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral...
FILE - In this Friday, March 2, 2018 file photo, Pastor Franklin Graham speaks during a funeral service for his father, the Rev. Billy Graham. Franklin Graham’s surgery involved removing the pericardium. His doctors expect a full recovery.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — A spokesman for Franklin Graham says the evangelist underwent a specialized heart surgery to treat a condition which had developed in recent months.

Mark Barber, a spokesman for North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse, said in a news release that Graham successfully underwent the procedure Monday at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

The news release said that in recent months, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly.

The surgery involved removing the pericardium, and Graham’s doctors expect a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg prison set to be closed in March
Matthew Christman pictured in March 2020
Ex-treasurer pleads guilty to stealing from Carthage Area Rescue Squad
The owner of the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion says the structure is likely a...
Whistle Stop Tavern owner hopes to rebuild after Saturday night blaze
A vacation camping spot in the Adirondacks burned down Saturday morning.
Watson vacation cabin a total loss following Saturday blaze
COVID-19 Deaths
5 more COVID deaths, 416 new cases reported in tri-county area

Latest News

T.J. Osborne, left, and John Osborne, of Brothers Osbourne, pose for a portrait on Thursday,...
Brothers Osborne bring message of inclusivity to CMA stage
FILE - Former Georgia Sen. Max Cleland salutes delegates before introducing Sen. John Kerry at...
Max Cleland, former US senator for Georgia, dies at 79
Big cannabis companies are backing a new, celebrity-studded campaign to legalize marijuana...
No joke: Comedians, cannabis companies push pot legalization
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review