Hanging on to mild weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Higher elevations start the day in the 30s. The rest of the north country was in the 40s, with some places around 50.

We hang on to mild conditions. Lower elevations will be in the mid- to upper 50s. It will be a little cooler elsewhere.

It will become cloudy, and rain will start this evening. It’s just a quick blast and should be done by morning. Lows will be in the low 40s.

It will be sunny on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday, Veterans Day, will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Showers are likely Friday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be chillier for the weekend and into next week.

Showers are likely on Saturday, and we could see a mix of rain and snow in the early hours on Sunday. Highs both days will be in the mid-40s.

There’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Monday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

