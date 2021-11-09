Harold “Herby” Richard Hill, 96, of Harrisville

Harold “Herby” Richard Hill, 96, former Sergeant with the Lewis County Sherriff’s Office, residing at 8281 High Street, died on November 08, 2021 at Samaritan Hospital in Watertown, N.Y., where he was a patient for approximately five days. (Source: Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Harold “Herby” Richard Hill, 96, former Sergeant with the Lewis County Sherriff’s Office, residing at 8281 High Street, died on November 08, 2021 at Samaritan Hospital in Watertown, N.Y., where he was a patient for approximately five days.

Calling hours will be held from 5-8 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. The funeral will be on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home Chapel with The Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Chaplin, officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville Cemetery where military honors will be rendered. A gathering will immediately follow at the Croghan American Legion Post #1663. All are welcome.

Herby was born in Harrisville on December 21, 1924, the son of the late Leland S. and Elizabeth “Rose” Luther Hill. He enlisted in the United States Army on March 26, 1943 and proceeded to Camp Upton, N.Y. He was transferred to Kodiak Island, Alaska, with the 535th Field Artillery Battalion. From there he went to Germany, France, Belgium, Holland, the European Theatre, and the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre. He was honorably discharged from the service as a Staff Sergeant on April 01, 1946. On August 09, 1946, Herby married Vivian L. Caswell, the daughter of the late Perry and Mary Koster Caswell, in Carthage, with Vada Caswell and John (Bill) Evans as their witnesses. Herby received his high school diploma from Harrisville Central School at the June 22, 2001 graduation ceremony.

He is survived by his three children, Valerie S. (Edward) Ackroyd, Berne, N.Y., Wanda L. Hill, and Harold R. Hill II, both of Harrisville, N.Y., seven grandchildren, Robert Peabody, Michelle Peabody Carr and her companion Dan, Kathleen Peabody and her companion, Joe; Darrel (Sara) Ackroyd, Ballston Spa, N.Y., Wade Ackroyd, Loudonville, N.Y., Eric Hill, Oakboro, N.C., and Sean Hill, Marian, N.Y., seven great-grandchildren, Hadley and Logan Ackroyd, Mariah Carr, Lucas Peabody, and Casey, Hunter, and Russell Hill as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Vivian, one daughter, Jane Mary, his mother and father, three brothers, Robert, Arthur and Clyde Hill, and one sister, Laurine Rivers.

Herby retired on January 22, 1988 after 27 years with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He was then a Millwright for 30 years at J&L Steel Corporation, retiring in 1979. He was Constable for the Town of Diana, Building Inspector, a guard for Pinkerton Detective Agency at St. Regis Paper Mill, Deferiet, sold propane gas, owned Hill’s Excavating, along with his father, he owned and operated the Texaco Gas Station. He also worked at the Royal Theatre in Harrisville for a time. He instructed the youth in Young Operators Snowmobile Safety Course, Hunter Safety course, Boater’s Safety course, and was a Navigation Patrol Officer at Lake Bonaparte and Brantingham Lake. He was elected First Vice-President and President of the Northern Federation of Law-Enforcement Officers, Police Intelligence Association, American Police Hall of Fame, and Who’s Who for Law-Enforcement. He was a member of the Carthage Elks Lodge BPOE #1762, NRA, CSEA Lewis County Chapter #825, Jefferson County Search Warrant Seminar and Court Attendant at the Lewis County Court House for 10 years, Harrisville Fire Department for 26 years as Chief and Board of Directors, a Grand Master of the Masons, Harrisville American Legion Memorial Post #1475, and the Harrisville Christian Church. Herby was also an honorary member of the Mahogany Ridge Hunting Club and the Goose Pond Club, as well as a member of the Old Bastard’s Club, Silver Dawn, Mouldy Pond Club, Totem Camp, Blue Swamp, and Copper Creek.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, helping friends and taking rides on the Goose Pond Road to watch the wildlife and reminisce about the time he lived on the Luther Land with his family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Harrisville Christian Church at 8252 NY-3, Harrisville, NY 13648.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Lundy Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., Carthage, N.Y.

Condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

