High Scoiety on the Big Screen Again

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Heiress Tracy Lord (Grace Kelly) is engaged to one man (John Lund), attracted to another (Frank Sinatra) and, just maybe, in love again with her ex-husband (Bing Crosby) in this effervescent musical reinvention of Philip Barry’s play The Philadelphia Story featuring an endlessly delightful Cole Porter score. Among High Society’s high points: Sinatra and Celeste Holm ask Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Crosby and Kelly share True Love, Der Bingle and Ol’ Blue Eyes swing-swing-swingle Well, Did You Evah? and Crosby and Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong jive with Now You Has Jazz. Yes, indeedy, we has!

Sing and dance your way to the movie theatre for a special 65th anniversary event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

Wednesday, November 10 at 7pm, Sunday, November 14 at 3pm and 7pm

at Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall

A Fathom Event

