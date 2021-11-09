JCC winter session registration open

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Registration is open for Jefferson Community College’s winter session.

Betsi Benz is JCC’s director of community services at Fort Drum and Angela Hogan is education planner for JCC Veterans Services.

They say the accelerated classes are great for active-duty soldiers on block leave and for veterans and military spouses. They’re also good for anyone who just wants to get extra coursework in quickly.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Four-week classes begin December 20 and three-week classes start January 3. All classes end on January 22.

You can find out more at sunyjefferson.edu/winter. You can also call 315-786-6566.

