ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - John W. “Jack” Scullen, 66 of Fulton, NY, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday November 7, 2021 at his home. Jack was a very private person, and it was his wish there would be no services.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born January 19, 1955 in Oswego, he was the son of Russell J. And Noreen (Brazell) Scullen. Jack grew up in Syracuse,NY where he attended Most Holy Rosary school graduating in 1973. He went on to join the local carpenters union in Syracuse and Binghamton areas. He often made people laugh with his quick witted sense of humor. He was extremely stubborn but had a heart of gold. We will miss him!

Surviving is his daughter Brittany Williams (Christopher) and his only grandson Carter, 4, of Adams,NY: two sons Shane Scullen (Shelby) of Cicero,NY and Patrick Scullen who resides in Florida. Also surviving is his two brothers-Russell and Ralph; and two sisters Denise & Victoria.

He was predeceased by both of his parents

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com.

