Kathryn A. Malark, 64, of Louisville

Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kathryn A. Malark, 64, of Arena Drive, and formerly of Hornell, peacefully passed away Sunday afternoon, November 7, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after long battle with cancer.

Kathy was born in Massena, the daughter of the late Alfred E. and Marjorie I. (Hendrickson) Malark.  Kathy attended Holy Family School where she graduated in 1975 and from Canton ATC in 1983.

After college, Kathy started worked for AVI Food Systems at Alfred University, working there for several years.  After returning to the north country, she went to work at Price Chopper in the deli department until her illness forced her to retire.  As a strong Christian, she attended worship services at Salvation Army and New Testament Church.   She was avid sports fan and followed the Buffalo Bills and Syracuse University.  She great enjoyed cooking and cherished the time she was able to spend with her family, especially her great nieces and nephews.

Kathy is survived by her sisters, Cindee and Brian Hurlbut of Louisville and Marlene and Deane Brown of Arizona; her nephews, Brian Jr., Gregory and Jessica, and Timothy and Jaime Hurlbut, and Jeremy Brown; and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was predeceased by her longtime life partner, Penny Borland on February 1, 2008; and a sister, Margie Ann Malark on June 19, 1988.

Friends may call on Monday 12-2:00 PM at the New Testament Church where a service celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 PM with her nephew, Gregory Hurlbut, Lead Pastor, officiating.  Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the Salvation Army Massena Corps or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories or offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

