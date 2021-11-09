Advertisement

Mild this week, but not so much by the weekend

By Kris Hudson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will be on the increase late tonight which will lead to a mostly cloudy Tuesday for us.

Tuesday is expected to be a dry day with highs getting into the 50s. Rain will come into the forecast Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning as a very weak cold front moves through.

Wednesday we will see clouds clearing out which will lead to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Highs will stay in the lower 50s.

Thursday will also be a nice day with highs in the 50s and a good amount of sunshine.

Things start to change Thursday night and into Friday when another cold front moves through. Unlike early in the week this cold front will be rather strong. We will see rain showers on Friday and temperatures dropping most of the day.

As we go into the weekend rain and even snow will stay in the forecast.

