More new cases of COVID, one new death, reported Tuesday

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The spread of COVID showed no sign of slowing down Tuesday. The virus claimed another life, in Jefferson County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Jefferson County started the week by announcing four COVID deaths, and added one more to the total Tuesday.

In all, 118 people have died from COVID in Jefferson County since the pandemic began in March, 2020.

Jefferson County also reported 86 new cases of COVID, the highest one day total in the last week.

Some good news: the number of people in isolation decreased by 36, and the number of people recovered from COVID grew by 119.

The number of people hospitalized remains at 16.

Since the start of the pandemic, Jefferson County has seen 11,441 positive tests for COVID.

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY

A total of 82 new cases were reported Tuesday. That’s the largest single day total from St. Lawrence County since 93 new cases were reported last Wednesday, and is significantly higher than the number of cases reported most days lately, when new cases have tended to run in the 50s and 60s.

That said, there is good news in St. Lawrence County’s report Tuesday, mostly in the absence of bad news. No one new died from COVID, so the number of deaths remains in St. Lawrence County at 136.

Likewise, the number of hospitalizations held at 20, unchanged from Monday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 13,199 cases of COVID in St. Lawrence County.

LEWIS COUNTY

County health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID, five more hospitalizations (for a total of 15) and another five people in isolation (for a total of 105).

The number of deaths did not change, however, and remains at 35.

Since the pandemic began, Lewis County has seen 3,440 cases of COVID.

