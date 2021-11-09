Ogdensburg lawmakers approve opioid settlement

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg city council has approved a settlement stemming from nationwide lawsuits against several large opioid manufacturers.

In a meeting Monday night, city manager Stephen Jellie says Ogdensburg can get up to $67,000 as a host of drug makers pay out for their roles in the opioid crisis.

The council unanimously agreed on two resolutions regarding the settlement, with some lawmakers saying Ogdensburg deserves much more than what it’s getting.

Jellie adds the city will be eligible to apply for additional funding to help work through the crisis.

