Ogdensburg man going to prison for assault

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man will spend 5 years in state prison following his jury conviction on a felony assault charge.

Allen Fisher was sentenced Tuesday.

Fisher was found guilty in St. Lawrence County Court in September on a count of second-degree assault.

According to police, Fisher entered a woman’s home without permission on October 20, 2019 and assaulted a man, causing serious head injuries.

