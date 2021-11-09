Advertisement

Ogdensburg man going to prison for assault

Allen Fisher
Allen Fisher(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man will spend 5 years in state prison following his jury conviction on a felony assault charge.

Allen Fisher was sentenced Tuesday.

Fisher was found guilty in St. Lawrence County Court in September on a count of second-degree assault.

According to police, Fisher entered a woman’s home without permission on October 20, 2019 and assaulted a man, causing serious head injuries.

