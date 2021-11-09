Advertisement

Pauline Marian Desormo Eno Morris, 93, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Pauline Marian Desormo Eno Morris passed away Saturday, November 6th at the Samaritan Medical...
Pauline Marian Desormo Eno Morris passed away Saturday, November 6th at the Samaritan Medical Center where she had been a patient for several days.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pauline Marian Desormo Eno Morris passed away Saturday, November 6th at the Samaritan Medical Center where she had been a patient for several days. She was 93 years old.

Born September 21, 1928, the daughter to the late James and Maybelle Thompson Desormo. Pauline married Richard James Eno in 1950 in Newton Falls, NY and they had 4 children together. He passed away in 1961. In 1964 she married Albert J. Morris in Watertown, NY he passed away in 2005.

She is survived by her son Richard J. Eno, daughter Linda C. Eno Barrigar, 3 brothers, Paul V., Richard W., David (Lynn) Desormo, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husbands she was predeceased by her 2 sons, Phillip C. Eno, Michael J. Eno and her 2 brothers, Leon J. and Charles F. Desormo.

Per her wishes there will not be any services held at this time, her family is planning a memorial in the spring of 2022.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

File photograph of marijuana plants.
Chaumont residents still have time to weigh in on marijuana sales
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
More new cases of COVID, one new death, reported Tuesday
Allen Fisher
Ogdensburg man going to prison for assault
Chad B. Cook, 41, of Co. Rt. 32, passed away, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Samaritan Medical...
Chad B. Cook, 41, of Evans Mills
Candles
John W. “Jack” Scullen, 66, of Fulton

Obituaries

Harold “Herby” Richard Hill, 96, former Sergeant with the Lewis County Sherriff’s Office,...
Harold “Herby” Richard Hill, 96, of Harrisville
Candles
Dale R. Gilbert, 80, of Parishville
Damaged pickup truck resting against a utility pole in the town of Rodman
Pickup truck involved in crash in town of Rodman
Stephen A. Farney, 64, of Cherry Street, passed away on Monday morning, November 8, 2021 at...
Stephen A. Farney, 64, of Lyons Falls
Emily S. Ashline, age 31, of State Route 126, town of Croghan, died Saturday, evening November...
Emily S. Ashline, 31, of Croghan