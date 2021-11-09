Pauline Marian Desormo Eno Morris, 93, of Watertown

Pauline Marian Desormo Eno Morris passed away Saturday, November 6th at the Samaritan Medical Center where she had been a patient for several days. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pauline Marian Desormo Eno Morris passed away Saturday, November 6th at the Samaritan Medical Center where she had been a patient for several days. She was 93 years old.

Born September 21, 1928, the daughter to the late James and Maybelle Thompson Desormo. Pauline married Richard James Eno in 1950 in Newton Falls, NY and they had 4 children together. He passed away in 1961. In 1964 she married Albert J. Morris in Watertown, NY he passed away in 2005.

She is survived by her son Richard J. Eno, daughter Linda C. Eno Barrigar, 3 brothers, Paul V., Richard W., David (Lynn) Desormo, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husbands she was predeceased by her 2 sons, Phillip C. Eno, Michael J. Eno and her 2 brothers, Leon J. and Charles F. Desormo.

Per her wishes there will not be any services held at this time, her family is planning a memorial in the spring of 2022.

