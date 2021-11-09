Advertisement

Pickup truck involved in crash in town of Rodman

Damaged pickup truck resting against a utility pole in the town of Rodman
Damaged pickup truck resting against a utility pole in the town of Rodman(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - First responders are on the scene of a crash in the Jefferson County town of Rodman.

It happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. Tuesday on Pork Hill Road.

Rodman fire officials said a man driving a pickup truck went off the road, struck multiple trees and knocked down a utility pole, which cut electricity to a nearby home.

The driver did not appear to be hurt, officials said.

National Grid was called in to restore power. State police also responded to the scene.

7 News has a crew covering the crash; we’ll update this story when we get additional information.

