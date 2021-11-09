T.I. Bridge sees surge in southbound vehicles

COLLINS LANDING, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Bridge saw a huge uptick in traffic coming from the north on Monday, the first time Canadians could visit the U.S. in nearly 20 months.

Thousand Islands Bridge Authority said 1,814 southbound vehicles crossed the span Monday.

That’s more than three times the number from last Monday when 504 vehicles traveled south on the bridge.

Canadians who spoke with 7 News on Monday said they waited for hours to enter the U.S. via the Thousand Islands Bridge.

The border had been closed to non-essential traffic into the U.S. since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. reopened its land border crossings to fully vaccinated Canadians on Monday.

