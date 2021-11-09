Tomorrow’s Health: COVID effects on blood cancer, depressing air & opioid options

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Blood cancer patients have an increased risk of developing life-threatening illness from COVID-19 infections, even if fully vaccinated.

That’s according to a new study that found death rates are high for blood cancer patients with breakthrough cases of COVID-19, though the mortality rate was even higher before vaccines became available.

Depressing air

A new international study finds exposure to air pollution can raise the risk of developing depression, especially for people with a genetic predisposition to the mental health disorder.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins and in China found air pollution can affect the brain’s cognitive and emotional circuitry.

They are calling for new for strategies to cut air pollution and to protect those most vulnerable.

Opioid options

A new national survey finds nearly four out of five Americans believe opioids are necessary to manage pain after surgery, but most are willing to consider other options that include over-the-counter drugs.

Doctors say it’s important to have an alternative pain management plan in place when deciding not to use opioids.

