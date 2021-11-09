Trinity Concert Series - Konrad Paszkudzki Jazz Trio

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Sharing a love of classic jazz and the great standards of the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s, the Konrad Paszkudzki Jazz Trio has a sound steeped in tradition while remaining creative and inventive. This performance will feature selections from the “American Song Book” with music by Cole Porter & Irving Berlin as well as “Jazzed-up Classical” selections by Tchaikovsky and Chopin.

Sunday, November 14 at 3:00 pm

at Trinity Church 227 Sherman Street, Watertown New York

Trinity Concert Series webpage

Trinity Concert Face book page

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.