Trinity Concert Series - Konrad Paszkudzki Jazz Trio
November 14 at 3:00 pm
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
Sharing a love of classic jazz and the great standards of the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s, the Konrad Paszkudzki Jazz Trio has a sound steeped in tradition while remaining creative and inventive. This performance will feature selections from the “American Song Book” with music by Cole Porter & Irving Berlin as well as “Jazzed-up Classical” selections by Tchaikovsky and Chopin.
Sunday, November 14 at 3:00 pm
at Trinity Church 227 Sherman Street, Watertown New York
Trinity Concert Series webpage
Trinity Concert Face book page
