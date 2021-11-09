Advertisement

Veterans and Active Duty Military Get a Free Donut

On Veteran’s Day, November 11
By Craig Thornton
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

In an ongoing effort to support those who serve, Dunkin’ will be giving all veterans and active duty military a small thanks for a huge service – a free donut of their choice on Thursday, November 11 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Northern New York, no purchase necessary*.

Dunkin’s Veterans Day initiatives are part of the brand’s continuous commitment to supporting the U.S. armed forces. Through the Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops program, the company has donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas. Each week, Dunkin’ sends a case of coffee to deployed troops, based on recommendations from friends, family members, or the troops themselves. Since 2003, the brand has sent over 240 pounds of coffee each week to active military members.

We thought you might be interested in sharing this information with the Northern New York community before the holiday this Thursday.

*The photograph above is from a stock library, and these flavors may not be available at DD.

*Limit one per guest while supplies last. No ID required. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

