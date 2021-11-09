Advertisement

Watertown’s CitiBus gets $8M from infrastructure bill

CitiBus
CitiBus(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The federal infrastructure bill will give Watertown just over $8 million for its CitiBus system.

The amount came as a surprise to City Manager Ken Mix. It’s $8 million for a city department that has a yearly budget of $1.3 million.

Mix says the money looks to be exclusively for the city, not shared with another government, like Jefferson County.

He says city officials need more information about what the money can be spent on, but there are a number of ways CitiBus could be improved with the money.

“There’s been an interest in expanding the routes, having more routes, expanding the running time. There’s a lot of things that can be done,” said Mix.

Mix says he anticipates federal officials will encourage Watertown officials to use some of the money to buy low-emission or electric buses as the infrastructure bill put emphasis on environmentally-friendly travel.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg prison set to be closed in March
Matthew Christman pictured in March 2020
Ex-treasurer pleads guilty to stealing from Carthage Area Rescue Squad
The owner of the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion says the structure is likely a...
Whistle Stop Tavern owner hopes to rebuild after Saturday night blaze
COVID-19 Deaths
5 more COVID deaths, 416 new cases reported in tri-county area
A vacation camping spot in the Adirondacks burned down Saturday morning.
Watson vacation cabin a total loss following Saturday blaze

Latest News

Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
State apparently spent $10M on Ogdensburg prison it plans to close
File photograph of marijuana plants.
Chaumont residents still have time to weigh in on marijuana sales
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
More new cases of COVID, one new death, reported Tuesday
Allen Fisher
Ogdensburg man going to prison for assault