Watertown’s CitiBus gets $8M from infrastructure bill

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The federal infrastructure bill will give Watertown just over $8 million for its CitiBus system.

The amount came as a surprise to City Manager Ken Mix. It’s $8 million for a city department that has a yearly budget of $1.3 million.

Mix says the money looks to be exclusively for the city, not shared with another government, like Jefferson County.

He says city officials need more information about what the money can be spent on, but there are a number of ways CitiBus could be improved with the money.

“There’s been an interest in expanding the routes, having more routes, expanding the running time. There’s a lot of things that can be done,” said Mix.

Mix says he anticipates federal officials will encourage Watertown officials to use some of the money to buy low-emission or electric buses as the infrastructure bill put emphasis on environmentally-friendly travel.

