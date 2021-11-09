Advertisement

Year end gifting and the law

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local attorney Marcy Robinson Dembs, a partner at Barclay Damon, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about year end gifting and the law.

She says you can still make gifts of $15,000 to as many people as you would like without filing a gift tax return.

However, this year, there is talk about the federal government changing the amount you can give away over your lifetime from over $11 million, to less than half that.

So, if big gifts are anticipated, such as moving a business to the younger generation, or gifting valuable real estate, Robinson Dembs urges people to give careful consideration to making the transfers before the end of the year.

