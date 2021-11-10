Advertisement

2 new COVID deaths reported in region

COVID-19 Deaths
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties each reported one COVID death Wednesday.

In Jefferson County, the total number of deaths since the pandemic began now stands at 119.

The county said there were 101 new COVID infections. Twenty people are hospitalized because of the coronavirus.

St. Lawrence County’s pandemic death toll climbed to 137. There were 96 new cases and 18 hospitalizations.

Lewis County reported 15 new infections. Fourteen people are in the hospital because of COVID.

