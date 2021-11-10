AG begins releasing evidence from Cuomo sexual assault probe

NEW YORK (WWNY) - New York’s attorney general has begun releasing evidence her office collected as part of its investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Letitia James’ office began what it’s calling a rolling release of transcripts and related exhibits from its investigation.

It amounts to hundred of pages of transcripts of interviews conducted during a five-month probe that culminated on August 3 with a report that alleged Cuomo sexually assaulted 11 women.

That report led Cuomo to announce his resignation a week later. He remains defiant he did not sexually harass anyone.

The transcripts include Cuomo’s 11-hour interview with investigators in which he said several accusers had misrepresented what happened.

In a release, the attorney general’s office said it held off releasing the evidence at the request of several district attorneys so they could determine if they should file charges against Cuomo before the documents were publicly released.

But, the release said, discovery laws are forcing the district attorney’s office in Albany County, where a criminal complaint was filed against Cuomo on October 28, to begin releasing some of the evidence. That criminal complaint, in which a former aide says Cuomo groped her in the governor’s mansion, has since been called into question.

You can see the released evidence here.

