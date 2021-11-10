Barbara R. Briggs, 60, of DeKalb Junction

Barbara R. Briggs, 60, of 51 Wells Street, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning at a friend’s home in the Town of Champion. Barbara was born on June 10, 1961, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Ardis (Planty) Reed. (Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Barbara R. Briggs, 60, of 51 Wells Street, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning at a friend’s home in the Town of Champion. Barbara was born on June 10, 1961, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Ardis (Planty) Reed. She attended and graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School and later attended Jefferson Community College.

Barbara was first and foremost a wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. Additionally, she worked throughout her community assisting others with their home cleaning. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, quilting, and crocheting. She loved listening to old country music, especially on Sunday mornings, and in the past loved going to various music concerts, collecting memorabilia and autographs. She shared many dances with her husband, children, and grandchildren and is surely dancing in Heaven now, probably to a song by her brother Steve, who was always her favorite singer.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Charles “Tim”, whom she married on April 13, 1980 at the DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church; her children, Katie and Jason Brozzo of Richville, Kayla Briggs of DeKalb Junction, and Kaiden Briggs of DeKalb Junction; her grandchildren, Jase, Charlize, Bentley, Lucius, and Axyl Reed; her brothers, Mark and Emily “Cookie” Reed of South Russell, Bruce and Darlene Reed of Kirkville, and John Reed and his companion, Rebecca Farr of Parishville; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Judith “Judy” MacCrimmon on November 23, 2017 and a brother, Stephen L. Reed on June 6, 2020.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however at her request there will be no calling hours or funeral services. There will be a celebration of life at the family’s convenience.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider a memorial contribution to a charity of their choice.

Friends may share memories with her family or offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

