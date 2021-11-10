Braggin’ Rights: big bucks & a big bass

(WWNY) - This week, a husband and wife bagged a pair of big bucks, and we throw back to a big bass a Massena woman landed in August.

Heather Tyo shot an eight-point buck on her second night out hunting this year. It’s her first big buck and she says he’s getting mounted on the wall.

Exactly a week later, her husband, Cody, also got himself an eight-pointer. The monster weighed in at 211 pounds.

And Lynn Lucas of Massena sent us a photo of a lunker bass she caught on the St. Lawrence River in August.

If you have a photo of the game you shot or the trophy you landed, you can share it with us via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app.

Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what we’re looking at, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

