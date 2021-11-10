Dr. Gerald Lawrence Regan DDS, of Massena

Dr. Gerald Lawrence Regan DDS, born in Massena, NY, son of the late Dr. Leo Patrick and Marguerite Gately Regan passed away on November 7th. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Gerald Lawrence Regan DDS, born in Massena, NY, son of the late Dr. Leo Patrick and Marguerite Gately Regan passed away on November 7th. Family and friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service in Potsdam, NY on Monday, November 15th from 4-7 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be said at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY on Tuesday, November 16th at 10am with Rev. Patrick Ratigan celebrant. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Dr. Regan was a graduate of Saint Lawrence University, class of 1954. He graduated from Seton Hall College of Medicine and Dentistry in 1961. After college he served with the United States Armed Forces as a 1st Lieutenant with the 32nd Infantry Regiment in Korea. He was a lifetime member of the American Dental Association, the New York Dental Society and the Saint Lawrence County Dental Society. He served as the Vice President and program chairman of the county dental society. Dr. Regan, his father Dr. Leo Patrick Regan and his paternal grandmothers brother, Dr. Denis Burke practiced dentistry in Northern New York for a combined total of over one hundred years. He is survived by his two sisters Mary Margaret Mahlsteadt from Winthrop, NY and Anne Fiedler of Saranac Lake, NY. Also his children and grandchildren. His daughter Erin Ann Schiller, son Patrick Regan and other daughter Mari Kate Kingston. His seven grandchildren Tierney and Harry Regan, Kasey, Alexandra and Sophie Schiller and Joshua and Caroline Kingston. He is predeceased by a brother, John Frederick Regan and a sister Gloria Dolan. Dr. Regan enjoyed golfing at the Potsdam Town and Country Club where he was a member and spending summers at his Lake Ozonia home in the Adirondacks. He enjoyed winters in Bonita Springs, Florida for years. He will be forever missed and loved. Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to: Smile Train @ 245 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10016. Condolences may be shared online @www.garnerfh.com.

