Former Ogdensburg fire captain charged in mayor tire-slashing

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Former Ogdensburg Fire Captain Gerald Mack has been accused of slicing a tire on Mayor Mike Skelly’s Corvette and stalking him at his home.

Police on Tuesday filed a criminal mischief and stalking charge against Mack.

The alleged incidents took place November 3 outside Skelly’s home. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Mack was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and pleaded not guilty. He was released on his own recognizance.

Mack has been at loggerheads with the Skelly administration ever since they began implementing staff cuts at the fire department.

Mack was suspended from his firefighter job for a time in December. A week later, he was demonstrating at city hall when it’s alleged Skelly shoved him on his way into a council meeting.

Skelly faces a harassment charge in that incident. The charge is a violation.

Mack later retired from the fire department.

The charge against Skelly is pending in Fowler town court. The trial date is set for December 7.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.