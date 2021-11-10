Advertisement

Former Ogdensburg fire captain charged in mayor tire-slashing

Ogdensburg City Police
Ogdensburg City Police(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Former Ogdensburg Fire Captain Gerald Mack has been accused of slicing a tire on Mayor Mike Skelly’s Corvette and stalking him at his home.

Police on Tuesday filed a criminal mischief and stalking charge against Mack.

The alleged incidents took place November 3 outside Skelly’s home. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Mack was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and pleaded not guilty. He was released on his own recognizance.

Mack has been at loggerheads with the Skelly administration ever since they began implementing staff cuts at the fire department.

Mack was suspended from his firefighter job for a time in December. A week later, he was demonstrating at city hall when it’s alleged Skelly shoved him on his way into a council meeting.

Skelly faces a harassment charge in that incident. The charge is a violation.

Mack later retired from the fire department.

The charge against Skelly is pending in Fowler town court. The trial date is set for December 7.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tops location on Washington Street in Watertown.
Watertown’s Tops grocery stores to be sold
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
More new cases of COVID, one new death, reported Tuesday
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
State apparently spent $10M on Ogdensburg prison it plans to close
Damaged pickup truck resting against a utility pole in the town of Rodman
Pickup truck involved in crash in town of Rodman
Allen Fisher
Ogdensburg man going to prison for assault

Latest News

Test for Scribe
A North Country Festival of Trees
Morning Checkup: Festival of Trees coming soon
Youth Giving Challenge
Time to submit your Youth Giving Challenge essay
Wake Up Weather
Turning colder by the weekend