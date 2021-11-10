Gerald A. McGraw, 85, of Watertown

Gerald A. McGraw, also known to many as Poppi or Pops, 85, formerly of Mill Street, currently at Samaritan Keep Home, passed away November 7, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerald A. McGraw, also known to many as Poppi or Pops, 85, formerly of Mill Street, currently at Samaritan Keep Home, passed away November 7, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Mr. McGraw was born July 3, 1936, in Watertown, son of Leo and Blanche (Charlebois) McGraw. After he graduated from Theresa High School, he entered the United States Navy. He traveled the world. The Navy was his second love next to his family.

Mr. McGraw was a Jefferson County Sheriff before working for the Watertown City Police Department. He retired as a Sargent in 1985.Mr. McGraw was a past president of the City of Watertown Police Department Union and a past treasurer of NAPO ( National Association of Police Officers). He also served the City of Watertown as a councilman.

Mr. McGraw was a life member of VFW Post 1400, a member of the American Legion Post 61 and a member of the Elks Lodge 496. He enjoyed golfing, his cottage and was a motorcycle enthusiast. He was a communicant of Holy Family Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially attending their sporting events. Mr. McGraw was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many.

He is survived by three daughters, Toni (George) LaFex, Watertown, Janice (Mark) Buchanan, Wichita, KS, Rebecca Miller, a son, Robert (Shannon) Jessman, Cape Cod, MA, eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A daughter, Kathleen McGraw, a granddaughter, Kellimarie Kurtz, two grandsons, Richard and Robert Nagle, all of his brothers and sisters predeceased him.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the VFW Post 1400 at a time to be announced. Contributions may be made to the VFW Post 1400, 231 Bellew Ave., Watertown, NY 13601.

