If you eat, you qualify for this discount food program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As prices at the grocery store continue to rise, Rohde Center Food Pantry wants to let the public know about the Adams Food $en$e program.

Polly Matarese appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the program. You can watch her interview above.

Food $en$e is a monthly food buying co-op for anyone who wants to stretch their grocery dollars.

The program provides a monthly selection of 12-15 staple grocery items at a discounted price, and there are no qualifications, no subscriptions, and no requirements to participate. If you eat, you qualify.

To order a Food $en$e package, or any one of the monthly specials, go to adamsfoodsense.com, select your basic unit and choose the monthly specials you wish to add.

Online, you may use PayPal, and credit or debit cards.

At the Rohde Center, you may use EBT or cash by calling 315-232-2621. Each basic unit, valued at $40, costs $20.50, and there are no limits to the number of units you may buy.

For more information, visit RohdeCenter.org, AdamsFoodSense.com, or call 315-232-2621.

