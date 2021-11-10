Advertisement

Lowville man accused of raping child in 2015

Scott Cooley
Scott Cooley
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 51-year-old Lowville man is charged with rape.

State Police in Watertown arrested Scott Cooley on Tuesday on a felony count of third-degree rape.

Cooley allegedly had sex with a child under the age of 17 on several occasions in 2015.

He was arraigned in Watertown City Court and sent to the Jefferson County Jail on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.

Cooley was released Wednesday after posting bond, jail officials said.

