Lowville man accused of raping child in 2015

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 51-year-old Lowville man is charged with rape.

State Police in Watertown arrested Scott Cooley on Tuesday on a felony count of third-degree rape.

Cooley allegedly had sex with a child under the age of 17 on several occasions in 2015.

He was arraigned in Watertown City Court and sent to the Jefferson County Jail on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.

Cooley was released Wednesday after posting bond, jail officials said.

