PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Marion C. Maloy, 91, formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Advent Health Care Center Waterman, Tavares, FL.

Born on January 16, 1930 in Philadelphia, NY, she was a daughter of Arthur M. Casse and Carrie May Kirkbride Casse and a 1948 graduate of Philadelphia High School.

Marion married James E. Drake on July 10, 1948. They had three children, Cecelia, Margaret, and Joseph Drake. James Drake died in 1955. On January 5, 1957 she married Walter H. Maloy and had a son, Timothy. The couple lived on the Halls Corners Rd., Philadelphia, NY until 1984, retiring to Florida and Walter passed away following a bicycle accident in 1989. She then married Eugene Goe in 1994 and he passed away in 2005.

She worked at Chesebrough-Ponds, Inc. before moving to Florida.

Marion attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Philadelphia, NY, and Saint Paul’s Catholic Church in Leesburg, FL.

Survivors include two sons and two daughters-in-law, Joseph and Brenda Drake, Philadelphia, NY, Timothy Maloy and Ann Wrightson, New York City, NY; two sons-in-law, Ernie LaClair, Watertown, NY, and William Skinner, VA; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

Her parents, three husbands, two daughters, Cecelia LaClair and Margaret Skinner, and a sister, Margaret Klock all passed away previously.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 am, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Evans Mills, NY, with Rev. Shane Lynch, officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Evans Mills, NY, immediately following.

Calling hours will be 9-10:30 am, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

